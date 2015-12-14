A nice early view of the full “Strawberry” moon. Full moon nights are known to be mostly clear and colder than average on occasion and Wednesday morning will be no exception with early valley temperatures near 40 degrees in spots.

Wednesday begins with patchy low clouds in the western valleys but there should be plenty of sun through te day for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

A forecast change is tracking a chance of late day, evening showers on Friday and I continue to watch a rain chance on Sunday and Monday. Forecast models are not in agreement on any of the rain chances I mention, meaning dry weather could hold. Still no signs of any hot weather over the next 7-10 days.

