Light rain on the coast will likely not make it inland with the exception of a few sprinkles or a spotty light shower around Kelso.

We'll be in the 60s and cloudy on Monday, but we'll have more sun than Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

We'll be back close to 80 on Thursday.

The chance of rain returns Friday into Saturday.

Enjoy an awesome week!

Brian Brennan

