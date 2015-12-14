The wildfire smoke has mostly cleared out of the western Washington and northwest Oregon. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s in the valleys and 40s for Hood-to-Coasters up on Mt. Hood.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers, and highs around 70-degrees.

We’ll see more sun on Saturday, which will help push highs into the low to mid-70s.

Sunday looks mainly cloudy again, with highs back around 70-degrees and some areas of morning drizzle or a few light showers.

Next week offers more sunshine and highs around 80-degrees. Western Oregon and Washington should stay smoke free.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

