Just in case you haven’t looked outside in a several hours, it’s raining. It’ll keep raining through the rest of the night.

Rain turns to showers Saturday morning as a sharp cold front moves through. The colder air behind the front will promote thunderstorm development Saturday afternoon. Regardless of thunderstorms, strong showers will continue through the day.

Saturday will also be very cool, with valley highs struggling to reach 60-degrees.

Showers continue Sunday, but they will be less frequent and not as strong.

Dry weather returns late Sunday, and Monday looks great. The day will be partly sunny with highs back in the 70-s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Showers returns mid-week, but they won’t be as strong as Saturday or Sunday’s, and highs will still be in the 70s.

Have a great weekend.

