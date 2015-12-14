Thunderstorms are dying down over central and eastern Oregon now, but will fore up again Friday.

Friday morning will be cloudy over the western valleys, but unlike Thursday, the clouds won’t clear.

Friday will be cloudy but dry, with highs around 70-degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to threaten the Cascades and points east through Friday night.

For the valleys, showers arrive Saturday morning and a few will continue into the afternoon. But the trend Saturday afternoon will be for drying and gradual clearing.

Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny with mild temperatures state-wide. Valley highs will be in the upper 70s.

Have a great Friday.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

