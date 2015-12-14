Enjoy the normal temperatures today and the cool night.

The heat is on tomorrow. We'll heat 10 plus degrees warmer and end up in the low 90s.

Then the heat gets excessive. Monday and Tuesday daytime highs will reach into the upper 90s and temps hang in the mid 70s until after midnight.

Meanwhile, the coast will see pleasant weather with highs in the 70s the next few days.

Valley highs will begin to drop back down Wednesday, but only into the low 90s. We may get a break from the 90s Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend.

Brian Brennan

