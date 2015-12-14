Parts of the valley reached 90-degees today, but Portland and Vancouver managed to stay below 90-degrees for the first time since July 21. Our heat wave ends at nine days. It’s the second longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in Portland’s history.
Wednesday will still be warm. After morning clouds, highs will make the mid-80s in the afternoon sun.
We see a much more dramatic cool down on Thursday, when highs barely climb above 70-degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning.
We get sunshine after morning clouds on Friday and the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s, while the weekend brings temperatures up to about 80-degrees.
There’s a chance Monday night and Tuesday that the Northwest will see its first significant rain since mid-June. It’s still a week out, so there’s a lot of uncertainty around that. What is more certain is that temperatures will likely stay cool well into next week.
Enjoy the cool down.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
