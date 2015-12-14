Portland hit 97-degrees today, but at least we’re heading in the right direction after reaching 100-degrees Sunday.
Overnight temperatures will also be a little cooler, as we drop below 65-degrees for the first time since Saturday.
It’ll still be hot Tuesday, but most of the Willamette Valley will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Much cooler air surges inland from the coast Tuesday night. This will keep valley highs in the low 80s for the rest of the week and the first part of the weekend.
There will be occasional morning clouds, but a generally sunny sky will prevail and there is no rain on the way.
Temperatures will likely push back into the 90s again Sunday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
