Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s today under filtered sunshine. Widespread haze moves back in.

90 degree temperatures will return Monday (29 this year and tying the record set in 2015) and also Tuesday. Offshore flow will likely bring 80s to the coast north of Lincoln city.

Models also show a weak upper low pressure system moving in which will increase humidity and instability. This may result in scattered thunderstorms mainly in the cascades in the afternoons Sunday, Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Good news for Hood to Coasters! Onshore flow kicks in after Wednesday. Cooling Portland down into the upper 70s. Seasonal normal temperatures expected into the weekend.

