The Air Quality Advisory stays in effect through noon Thursday.
The smoke and haze will begin to clear tomorrow, but it will be a gradual process. Highs will top out in the mid-80s or lower under a sky that will become less hazy as the day wears on.
Friday begins with morning clouds, but when the sun comes out, it should shine through a smoke-free sky. Highs will be around 80-degrees.
Look for a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday and around 90-degrees Sunday.
Wildfire smoke from the south will likely bring haze back early next week, but it should remain aloft.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo