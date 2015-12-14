The Air Quality Advisory stays in effect through noon Thursday.

The smoke and haze will begin to clear tomorrow, but it will be a gradual process. Highs will top out in the mid-80s or lower under a sky that will become less hazy as the day wears on.

Friday begins with morning clouds, but when the sun comes out, it should shine through a smoke-free sky. Highs will be around 80-degrees.

Look for a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday and around 90-degrees Sunday.

Wildfire smoke from the south will likely bring haze back early next week, but it should remain aloft.

