More sunshine today with rising afternoon temperatures to near 90 degrees. I will be watching for possible late afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which would become the third day in a row, if storms travel west of the Cascades. Sunday evening storms produced 30-40 mph wind gusts, so keep an eye. Storms will be most likely near and east of the Cascades, but keep an eye. Tuesday's forecast brings more hot weather with possible late day storms.

Portland's next weather change arrives early Thursday morning with a southwest flow pattern bringing a good chance of showers and cooler air with highs possibly holding in the 70s. Friday looks dry, but begins cloudy and slowly develops afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

