We've got a few more clouds in the forecast today.

But we will get enough sunshine to warm temperatures into the upper 70s.

With the return of onshore flow, expect clouds to build back in overnight. This brings another chance of sprinkles tomorrow morning.

Saturday afternoon is looking mostly sunny with highs around 80. Sunday looks sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

An increase in clouds will bring slightly cooler temps on Monday, but after that we really heat up.

At this point it looks like we'll be in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Keely Chalmers

Find me on facebook twitter instagram

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.