Your Sunday forecast is shaping up to be a bit warmer and sunnier than yesterday. Temperatures in the valley will reach the upper 70s for highs, low 80s in some areas. The coast will top out in the 60s.

Labor Day will start with more clouds and some drizzle in areas, but it won't last long. The sun will gradually come out and warm us into the mid 70s.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the central coast and south.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days of the week with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Cooler weather and a decent chance for some light rain returns by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Keely Chalmers

