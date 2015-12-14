What a gorgeous afternoon across the Pacific Northwest. Sunset this evening will be 9:04.

We'll remain mostly clear overnight with low clouds moving in at the Coast, and through some of the gaps in the Coast Range overnight. Lows in town bottom out in the mid 50s

A weak weather system brings increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon, and that may be enough to keep us in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Expect increasing northwest winds late in the day.

Thursday & Friday bring us widespread morning clouds with spotty showers, and cool afternoon temperatures. The upcoming weekend still looks pretty nice, especially Sunday.

