Early morning clouds have kept temperatures a bit warmer this morning. We expect a partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 60s

Clouds return later tonight, and Friday looks breezy and wet. A significant early October storm system takes aim at the Pacific Northwest with wind, rain, and fairly chilly temps. Highs likely won't get out of the mid 50s in the valley tomorrow and snow levels may be as low at 5,500' at times.

Steady rain tapers to occasional showers overnight Friday, and we should see some sun breaks between the showers on Saturday. Sunday looks like a really nice day for the Portland Marathon -Portlandathon.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

