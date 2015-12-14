Our clear sky continues overnight and through Tuesday.

Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s in the western valleys. Highs will make the mid-80s Tuesday, and again Wednesday.

Our weather pattern begins to change Wednesday evening, as cooler coastal air surges inland. This will be forced by a developing upper level flow from the south.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in this flow, and Friday will bring showers to the valleys and thunderstorms to the Cascades.

But Northwest weather begins to improve Saturday, showers gradually end and sunbreaks take over.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s.

The familiar morning cloud, afternoon sun routine returns Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.

On Monday we’re back to a mostly sunny sky and valley highs near 80-degrees.

