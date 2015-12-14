Saturday had a few sunbreaks, but it will be the cloudiest and coolest day of the weekend.
High pressure takes hold, knocking out some Sunday morning clouds, and leading to sunshine and mid 70s in the afternoon.
Memorial day may be a few degrees cooler, but still in the 70s with plenty of sun.
The second half of the work week will get cloudy and cooler, but temps will be near normal with mid to upper 60s for highs.
We will likely see some mountain showers and coastal drizzle. The valleys might get some sprinkles or light shower by the end of the week. But those hoping for some measurable rain may have to wait until June.
Brian Brennan
