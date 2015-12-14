Today high pressure clears out the clouds.

Sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 80s.The coast will get into the mid to upper 70s.

Morning clouds and some patchy fog Monday will keep temperatures on the coast in the 60s, but sunshine will warm temperatures in the valley to about 90 degrees.

High pressure will continue giving Portland sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A shift in the winds will bring some cooler air in from the coast Thursday and temperatures will drop into the low 80s and upper 70s as we head into next weekend.

Have a great Father's Day and PRIDE weekend!

KGW Meteorologist Keely Chalmers

