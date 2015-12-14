Warm, summer-like afternoons today and Friday with highs in the 80s from Vancouver to Albany. Beach temperatures will warm into the 70s for a third straight day. Winds will be north to east 5-15 mph.
Clouds increase Saturday with possible afternoon showers, although we may only see a few showers Saturday overnight and a few scattered showers Sunday.
Monday looks dry and Tuesday brings one more chance of rain.
