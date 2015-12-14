Warm, summer-like afternoons today and Friday with highs in the 80s from Vancouver to Albany. Beach temperatures will warm into the 70s for a third straight day. Winds will be north to east 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase Saturday with possible afternoon showers, although we may only see a few showers Saturday overnight and a few scattered showers Sunday.

Monday looks dry and Tuesday brings one more chance of rain.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.