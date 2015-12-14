Chilly metro temperatures in the 40s to begin your Monday. Watch out for early fog pockets, otherwise sunny skies will warm afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 70s with north winds 5-15 mph.

Hgh pressure building offshore and nudging inland will bring an east wind flow Tuesday through Thursday and possibly Friday, giving us several days of summer-like weather with clear skies and 80 degree temperatures. East winds will warm things up all the way to the coast with 70 degree highs expected.

The weekend may bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers. Right now, Sunday's rain chance looks much better than Saturday.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

