Clouds and showers will help kick off your weekend as the tail end of a low pressure system sweeps across the region.
Saturday evening looks dry and we'll remain dry all of Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
High pressure then kicks in on Monday bringing us a round of dry weather and warm temperatures.
We'll see east winds with this system, which in turn helps bring 80-degree temperatures to western Oregon for at least a couple of days.
Vanessa Paz
KGW Weather Anchor
