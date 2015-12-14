With a mainly clear sky overnight, fog will form in the valleys again Tuesday morning. Look for low temperatures in the 40s in the city and as low as the upper 30s in rural areas.
Tuesday brings sunshine after morning fog, with highs around 70-degrees.
Clouds begins to arrive Wednesday, but it will be a partly sunny and pleasant day with highs again near 70-degrees.
Showers set in Thursday, but should be mainly scattered and light.
Friday will be a wet day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The weekend brings a mix of sun and showers, with highs still around 70-degrees.
Summer ends Saturday at 6:54 pm.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
