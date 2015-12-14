The strong cold front that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Willamette Valley is pushing through the Cascades.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up from 7 pm tonight until 7 am Wednesday morning. 4 to 8 inches of new snow will fall in the passes overnight with more on the ski slopes.

Showers will continue in the valleys overnight but shut down quite quickly Wednesday afternoon. There should be sunbreaks in the afternoon.

After a dry day Thursday, another storm powers in Friday for more valley rain and mountain snow.

After another dry day Saturday, stormy weather returns again Sunday and next week.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Get the new Portland Weather app before severe weather hits!

More helpful links:

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):