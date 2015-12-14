Steady rain is on track to arrive by mid-morning into the Portland metro area. Look for a rainy Friday, with steady rain all afternoon and possibly into early evening. Total rain amounts for the city could exceed .50 inches.

The rain will mostly end Friday night. Minus a possible early morning Saturday shower and a slight chance of Sunday afternoon showers, the weekend has a good shot of being dry and partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

The next likely rainy day for the valley arrives Tuesday.

