It was another hot day across Oregon, but slight cooling is on the way Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s outside the city, but stay in the low to mid 60s in the urban core.
Highs should top out in the low 90s. Saturday’s temperatures climb back into the mid-90s, and we’re headed for the upper 90s Sunday.
Sunday will be the hottest day of what will likely end up being a nine-day heat wave.
But Monday will be cooler as we top out around 90-degrees, with highs dropping back into the 80s after that.
Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon may begin to appear aloft over Portland Sunday or Monday, turning our blue sky hazy.
Stay cool.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
