An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Portland and Vancouver areas through late Thursday night.
Portland hit 94-degrees Tuesday. We’re headed for the upper 90s tomorrow and Thursday.
Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon and California will continue to make our sky hazy.
A weather system will spin past the coast Thursday night and induce a push of cooler coastal air into the western valleys.
Highs Friday will be much cooler and there may even be a few showers Friday night and Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon, the sun is back out but with pleasant temperatures and no wildfire smoke. Portland tops out around 78-degrees Saturday.
Sunday will be clear with temperatures in the upper 80s.
We’re likely back in the low 90s next week.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
