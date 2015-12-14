An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Portland and Vancouver areas through late Thursday night.

Portland hit 94-degrees Tuesday. We’re headed for the upper 90s tomorrow and Thursday.

Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon and California will continue to make our sky hazy.

A weather system will spin past the coast Thursday night and induce a push of cooler coastal air into the western valleys.

Highs Friday will be much cooler and there may even be a few showers Friday night and Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, the sun is back out but with pleasant temperatures and no wildfire smoke. Portland tops out around 78-degrees Saturday.

Sunday will be clear with temperatures in the upper 80s.

We’re likely back in the low 90s next week.

