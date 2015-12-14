The upcoming weekend still looks very nice as June ends and July begins. Each morning may see some early cloud cover, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies are expected here in the valley with temperatures warming to near 80 degrees. I am tracking a weak front that will stay to our north, but will likely push increasing cloud cover over our region Saturday evening and overnight.

Next week begins with an upper low dropping south over the Northwest, bringing a good chance of seeing at least some rain Monday and Tuesday. It still looks like that system will move out by our Fourth of July holiday, bringing a partly cloudy Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

