High clouds continue to drift over the state tonight as thunderstorms pop in eastern Oregon once again.
Overnight lows won’t be as cold as last night, but still chilly, headed for the 40s across most of western Oregon.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. There are two chances for rain tomorrow: morning drizzle, followed by afternoon showers. None of which will add up to more than a trace or a few hundredths of an inch.
Friday brings a return to dry weather with a partly sunny day and temperatures around 70-degrees.
Saturday will be even warmer, with sunshine after morning clouds and highs in the mid-70s.
Clouds set back in Sunday and early next week, with highs dropping back into the 60s. Our next chance of meaningful rain comes Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
______________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo