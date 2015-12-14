After a pretty great Thursday, Friday likely brings a few more clouds and at least a slight chance of showers. Daytime highs hold in the low to mid 70s

The upcoming weekend still looks pretty nice. We'll start both Saturday and Sunday with some morning clouds, and it's possible we squeeze out a sprinkle beneath those early clouds. Expect highs in the upper 70s both days with mostly sunny afternoons.

Early next week another weak weather system sets up shop overhead with some clouds and slight chances for showers both Monday and Tuesday. It still looks like that system will move out by our Fourth of July holiday.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

Find me on facebook twitter instagram

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.