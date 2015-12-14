After a band of spotty light showers clears the area early this evening, we should be dry and pretty comfortable for evening fireworks shows.

Overnight lows fall to near 60 in town, mid 50s away from PDX. Thursday turns out partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. We've got a slight chance of showers Thursday night into Friday, and lingering morning clouds Friday should keep temperatures in the 70s to close out the week

Our weekend still looks pretty nice. Saturday: morning clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday: mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

