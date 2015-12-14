We've had some spotty sprinkles across the region this morning. Expect lots of clouds with spotty showers today. The best bet for those showers will be at the Coast, in the Coast Range and in the Cascades.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s, reaching 70-degrees again Thursday. Thursday should also be dry and partly sunny.

A shower chance returns Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Father’s Day weekend looks great, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for thunderstorms over and east of the Cascades, but otherwise, the region will have pleasant weather.

Dry and mainly clear weather continues next week, with temps possibly warming into the 90s by mid week.

