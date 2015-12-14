Clouds will fill in tonight for another night/morning with chances of drizzle.

The drizzle/fog should mainly stay on the coast though.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s, and a slight chance for showers.

A better chance for showers tomorrow will be in the mountains.

The Northwest warms back up next week. Temperatures climb into the 70s Monday under a partly sunny sky, after morning clouds break up.

But the rest of the week looks mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will climb into the mid 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Showers look to return by the end of Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great weekend.

Brian Brennan

