After another warm and hazy night tonight with very little wind, cooler air seeps in tomorrow, before surging in Friday night.
Highs Friday should stay below 90-degrees for the first time all week. The haze in our sky should be diminishing as the day goes on.
A weather system moves across the area Friday night and brings much cooler air with it. The system will also generate a few showers Saturday morning.
The clouds clear Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.
A clear sky Saturday night will allow good viewing of the Perseid meteor shower.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s.
It gets hot again Monday and Tuesday, but not as hot as this week. Portland will top out in the low 90s. It should be less hazy than this week as the upper level winds won’t be as favorable for smoke to move north from southern Oregon.
After a late week cool off, it may heat up again the following weekend.
#EndlessSummer
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
