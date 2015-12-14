I hope you enjoyed the weather this weekend, because the next couple of days you'll want to be inside.

Air quality is beginning to take a turn for the worse as smoke enters our area from the north.

Two hot and hazy days are ahead with low 90s Monday and mid 90s Tuesday.

We won't cool off much Wednesday with 90s still being likely, but hopefully we'll see an improvement in air quality that day.

After that onshore flow kicks in, clearing out the smoke, and cooling us down.

We'll drop into the upper 70s for highs just in time for Hood to Coast. Models are even pointing to a chance of showers by late weekend or early next week.

Take care of your lungs the next couple of days and enjoy the relief on the way!

Brian Brennan

