The Air Quality Advisory for nearly all of Oregon and all of Washington expires at noon Wednesday.
We’ve got another warm and smoky night on the warm with lows in the city staying in the 60s.
The east winds die off Wednesday, but it’ll take a little time for cooler coastal winds to blow into the Willamette Valley.
We can expect highs in the 90s again, but decreasing smoke Wednesday afternoon.
It will be MUCH cooler Thursday and every day into next week, as highs will top out in the 70s. Morning clouds give way to sunshine Thursday.
There may even be a few showers Friday, but there’s a much better chance of rain late Sunday into Monday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo