Portland hit 97-degrees Thursday, making it our hottest day of the year so far.
We’ll cool into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight, bringing some relief.
Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s, so a little more reasonable than Thursday.
We heat up again Sunday. Valley high will again push into the mid to upper 90s.
But cooler air gradually seeps in Monday through next week, with highs falling back into the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Our sky will remain clear.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
