It won't be very wet, but you should be prepared for a few showers if you are heading out this Saturday night.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers, and high temperatures topping out at a comfortable 71 degrees.
Next week will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. A few showers here and there as well.
After a more wet day on Thursday, it looks like warm and dry weather will possibly return next weekend.
Have a good one,
