It won't be very wet, but you should be prepared for a few showers if you are heading out this Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers, and high temperatures topping out at a comfortable 71 degrees.

Next week will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. A few showers here and there as well.

After a more wet day on Thursday, it looks like warm and dry weather will possibly return next weekend.

Have a good one,

Brian Brennan

