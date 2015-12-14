Showers and cooler weather will continue for the next couple of days.
As we go through the evening and overnight hours, showers will diminish but not completely end.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.
Showers increase Tuesday morning, and a few may develop into thunderstorms. There will be a few sunbreaks, but look for a mostly cloudy day.
Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
There will still be a few showers Wednesday, but sunbreaks will begin to become more frequent.
Showers and sunbreaks continue Thursday as highs creep close to 70-degrees.
The timing is great if you want a dry and warmer weekend. Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.
Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
