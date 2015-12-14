Update:

Fast-moving showers have rolled into the coast, and into parts of the Willamette Valley. If they hold together we could see some scattered showers in the Portland Vancouver metro area by 5 p.m. Latest runs of futurecast track those through the area and have them ending before most evening fireworks shows tonight.

This helps immensely with fire danger, but please be careful as most locations won't see more than a trace of rain. Winds are easing, and temperatures are already dropping this afternoon.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

