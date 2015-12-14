Scattered showers continue at this hour, mainly to the north and west of Portland. We’re in for a mostly cloudy night with scattered showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tuesday brings more of the same, with sun and showers and a lot of dry time between showers. Highs will still be near 70-degrees Tuesday.

The clouds clear Tuesday night, and fog will form Wednesday morning.

Sunshine returns in the afternoon as the fog clears. Thursday should also be dry, but rain sets in the Thursday night and Friday.

Over the weekend, showers end Saturday, and Sunday looks like a pleasant Fall day with sunshine after morning fog.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.