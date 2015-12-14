We'll dry out this evening with showers mainly sticking to the mountains.

Clearing skies will lead to fog developing overnight and Monday morning.

Expect sunshine and high temps around 70 once the fog lifts.

We'll repeat this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fall officially starts Saturday, but it's possible showers sneak in by Thursday.

Still it looks pretty pleasant with scattered showers, sunshine and mild temperatures topping out near 70. Pretty typical pattern for the Pacific Northwest this time of year.

Have a great week,

Brian Brennan

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.