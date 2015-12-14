Clouds are moving in now ahead of a warm front off the coast. There may be a few showers Thursday, but the day will be mostly cloudy aside from a few sunbreaks.

Some rain will roll in Friday night, but turn to scattered showers with sunbreaks Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Morning fog clears to reveal a partly sunny Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 70s.

An east wind develops Monday night that will push valley temperatures into the 80s next week, for some warm and pleasant early Fall weather.

Summer ends Saturday at 6:54 pm.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

