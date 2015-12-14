Portland hit 86-degrees Tuesday and we’re headed for near 80 degree temps again today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop near the Cascades Wednesday afternoon and a slight valley shower chance is in the forecast.

Portland temperatures will cool off Thursday and Friday with a mix of cloudiness and possible showers, although dry weather could hold for much of the region as the best rain chance continues over the Cascades and to the east.

Look for morning clouds Saturday over Portland, followed by clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday and Monday end up mostly sunny, with highs on Memorial Day near 80 degrees.

