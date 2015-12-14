We’ve had showers and a few thunderstorms over the area today, and that will be the case again Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Highs through Saturday will be in the 60s, or 8-12 degrees below average.

Showers and sunbreaks, with occasional and scattered thunderstorms, continue through the week and weekend.

Our next completely dry days looks to be Monday. That’s also when 70-degree temperatures return. But there will be plenty of dry time each day before that, with our sunbreaks.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

