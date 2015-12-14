We’ve had showers and a few thunderstorms over the area today, and that will be the case again Wednesday.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Highs through Saturday will be in the 60s, or 8-12 degrees below average.
Showers and sunbreaks, with occasional and scattered thunderstorms, continue through the week and weekend.
Our next completely dry days looks to be Monday. That’s also when 70-degree temperatures return. But there will be plenty of dry time each day before that, with our sunbreaks.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo
COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.