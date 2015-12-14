Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the area now. There have been several lightning strikes today, but the storms will be ending at sunset.

Showers Wednesday will develop in the afternoon, but thunderstorms are unlikely.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Highs through Saturday will be in the 60s.

Showers and sunbreaks continue through the weekend.

Our next completely dry will be Monday. That’s also when 70-degree temperatures return.

There will be dry hours each day through the weekend, especially in the morning.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

