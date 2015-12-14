Expect occasional showers, and some spotty thundershowers Wednesday.

High temps continue to run on the cool side the next few days, and we'll keep that shower chance going into this weekend. No one particular day looks overly wet, as we're likely to see many sunbreaks. But I don't foresee a totally sunny, warm day until Monday. Early next week, we climb back into the mid 70s.

Happy Hump Day

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

