Showers and isolated thunderstorms already rolling on the coast.

A waterspout is possible in these conditions. If threatening weather approaches seek shelter.

The showers and a slight chance for thunder moves over the coast range and into the valleys Saturday evening through Sunday. The wettest time will be late tonight into Sunday morning.

Showers continue through much of the day Sunday, but will be decreasing and drying out by evening.

We'll have a week of sunshine (patchy morning fog) and high temps around 70 to close out summer.

Fall starts next Saturday.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

