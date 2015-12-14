It's going to be a showery and cool day today with the possibility of some thunderstorms.

The wettest weather will be in the morning, although we will get breaks in the precipitation.

Showers decrease as we head into the afternoon hours. We should be dry by this evening.

Monday morning, many of us will be waking up to some fog. Once that fog lifts, expect sunshine and high temps around 70.

We'll stay in the low 70s as we wrap up the final week of summer.

Fall starts next Saturday.

Have a great day!

Keely Chalmers

