What a week we have ahead of us!

The sky over Oregon will be clear all week. Look for highs in the 80s in the valleys and 70s at the coast.

It will be chilly overnight with lows in the 40s, and a few of the cooler spots will dip into the 30s.

We don’t see a change until Saturday, when showers and possible thunderstorms bubble up from the south. Saturday’s showers should hold off until late afternoon or evening.

Highs this weekend will be in the 70s Saturday and then in the 60s Sunday as the showers become more frequent.

Enjoy tonight’s full moon and these halcyon days of Fall.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

