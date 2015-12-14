It’s been a cloudy day west of the Cascades, but strong and severe t-storms are still cranking away in eastern Oregon. Flash flooding occurred earlier today in Bend and near Redmond.

The western valleys will have a cloudy Saturday morning, with scattered and light rain showers or drizzle. By afternoon the showers will dwindle away and sunbreaks muscle back in. The sky clears Saturday night.

After morning clouds Sunday, the sun comes back out. Highs Sunday will make the mid-70s and the storms over and east of the Cascades will be over.

Monday brings more sunshine statewide and highs temperatures in the western valleys and central and eastern Oregon will be in the upper 70s. The coast gets sun too and tops out in the 60s.

Have a great weekend.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

